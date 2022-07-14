Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,636.00

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,636.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013413 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,843,704 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

