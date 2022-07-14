BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $587.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

