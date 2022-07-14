Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Position Reduced by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 255,356 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 356,737 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 132,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 80,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 431,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.08. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.