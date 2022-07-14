BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $286,768.78 and $989.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00651765 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,667,425 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

