BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,002.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $280,969.39 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00612986 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,588,525 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.