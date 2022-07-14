BitTorrent Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $533.23 million and $3,154.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007437 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

