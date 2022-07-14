Bitcoin SV Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $51.71 or 0.00255856 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $988.34 million and $44.72 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00504430 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005764 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,113,952 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

