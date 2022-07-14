BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to Outperform by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has $223.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $253.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.57.

BNTX traded down $10.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,566. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BioNTech by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

