Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.67

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.67 and last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.91. The company has a market cap of C$17.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

