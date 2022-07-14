Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 2,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.
The firm has a market cap of $618.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
