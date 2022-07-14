Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 2,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

The firm has a market cap of $618.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

