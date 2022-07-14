BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.56. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BGC Partners (Get Rating)
BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.
