BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.56. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BGC Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BGC Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

