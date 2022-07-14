Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Thursday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Stationary Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet services, International Communications, and NASR and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel TV.

