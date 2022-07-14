Berenberg Bank Trims Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Target Price to GBX 1,050

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($15.46) to GBX 1,050 ($12.49) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON GROW opened at GBX 392.80 ($4.67) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 489.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.61. Molten Ventures has a 12 month low of GBX 371.60 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,190 ($14.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £600.98 million and a PE ratio of 195.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Molten Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
