Berenberg Bank Trims Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Target Price to GBX 1,050

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($15.46) to GBX 1,050 ($12.49) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON GROW opened at GBX 392.80 ($4.67) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 489.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.61. Molten Ventures has a 12 month low of GBX 371.60 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,190 ($14.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £600.98 million and a PE ratio of 195.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Molten Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

