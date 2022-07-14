Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,330,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,047,000 after purchasing an additional 133,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RYN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.39. 8,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

