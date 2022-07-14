Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,825. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.