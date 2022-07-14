Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

FPE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 53,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

