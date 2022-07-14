Beer Money One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,881.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $367,074.09 and $19,881.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

