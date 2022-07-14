BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.54. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $98.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $3.1198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($97.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($84.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

