Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,601,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.05. 165,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,779. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.