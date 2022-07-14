Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $644,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,645,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after acquiring an additional 413,771 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 656,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $249,911,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.94. 30,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,665. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.69 and its 200-day moving average is $300.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.04 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

