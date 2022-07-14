Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.56 on Thursday, reaching $375.24. The stock had a trading volume of 470,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.