Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after buying an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $5.25 on Thursday, reaching $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,830. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.30.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

