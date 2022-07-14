Basic Attention Token Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $567.05 million and approximately $66.70 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,691,558 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

