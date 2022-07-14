Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($60.00) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($72.00) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETR BAS opened at €41.45 ($41.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.97. Basf has a twelve month low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a twelve month high of €69.52 ($69.52).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

