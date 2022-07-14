Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,186. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.