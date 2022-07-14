Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for approximately 3.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of AGM traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.19. 990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,445. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.20%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

