Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.47. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.