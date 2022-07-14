Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 394 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,197. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

