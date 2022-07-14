Barclays Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $140.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $158.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.07.

DFS stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.93. 12,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,684. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

