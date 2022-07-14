Barclays Boosts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 280

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.33) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 322 ($3.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 301 ($3.58).

Shares of EMG traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 250.80 ($2.98). The company had a trading volume of 3,166,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,658. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.57. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 264.60 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

