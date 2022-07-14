Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.