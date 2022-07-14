Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.32

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 4243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.
BSAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $45,857,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
