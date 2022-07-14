Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

BSBR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 66,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 166,008 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

