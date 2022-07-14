Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 353 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 321,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.45. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.