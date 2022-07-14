Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $264,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.36. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

