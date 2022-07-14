Ballew Advisors Inc Has $418,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 284,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,583. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.