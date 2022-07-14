Ballew Advisors Inc Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises 3.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.33% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 588.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 83,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 3,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,674. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

