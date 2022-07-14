Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,374,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.13. 27,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,197. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.