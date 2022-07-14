Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 832,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.70. 112,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.