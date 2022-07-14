Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.32.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,351. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after purchasing an additional 807,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

