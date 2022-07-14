B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 501 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

KKR stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.92. 68,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,510. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

