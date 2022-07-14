B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 124 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.80. 41,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,906,556. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

