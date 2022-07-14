B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 183 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.95. 10,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.09. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

