B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 62,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,832. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94.
In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.
Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.