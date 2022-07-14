B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.09. 101,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

