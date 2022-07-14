B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 249,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.