B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,510,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.05.

Shares of ALB traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.44. 35,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,549. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.80.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

