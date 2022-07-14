B. Riley Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.65.

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

