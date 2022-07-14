Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.19 million. Azenta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.16. 434,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Azenta has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

