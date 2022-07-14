Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $35.48 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

